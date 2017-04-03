‘Baahubali 2’ release biggest movie event ever: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar says April will witness the biggest movie event ever as the two parts in the Baahubali franchise will release within a span of two weeks. He also said, Baahubali: The Conclusion is going to be “bigger” and “grander”.

Ahead of the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion on April 28, the first part is being re-released in select theaters on April 7.

“When a movie continues to be topical for two years, you know people love every bit of it! Both, exhibitors and film lovers, have approached us to make ‘Baahubali‘ a binge-watching experience,” Karan, who will be distributing the Hindi version of the film, said in a statement.

“Hence, we are re-releasing the first part on April 7 with a special offer that takes care of tickets for both parts. We’re excited. April will witness the biggest movie event ever,” he said.

The franchise has a huge fan following owing to its larger-than-life content and fans are eagerly looking forward to watch Prabhas and the entire cast go a notch higher than its predecessor in giving the audience a splendid cinematic experience.

Baahubali: The Conclusion will release over 6500 screens across the India, which makes it the first film to have such a big release in the history of cinema. The film will be showcased in IMAX format for better watching experience. At a recent event in Delhi, Rajamouli said that he would soon give his fans a virtual reality experience of Baahubali world.

Produced by Arka Entertainment, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film stars Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles, the film will finally solve the mystery of ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’.

