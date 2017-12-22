Karan Johar Along With His Twins Yash & Roohi Enjoy At Tusshar Kapoor’s Pre-Christmas Party

Everyone’s favourite Christmas Eve is just around the corner and we are already in a party mood. Just like us, even our Bollywood celebs are celebrating the festival in advance!Just like Malaika Arora threw a Christmas bash a few days back, even Tusshar Kapoor hosted a pre-Christmas party for his friends.

The new daddy cool in the town Karan Johar too attended the party with his little munchkins, Yash and Roohi.

Apart from Karan’s kids, we saw other star kids too at the party. Tusshar with his baby Laksshya welcomed their guests together. KJo made an entry with his kids which grabbed many eyeballs. In the pictures, we can see that Karan’s cuties Yash, has donned an uber cool look in a casual t-shirt and pants, whereas Roohi looked like a sweetheart in her Barbie dress.

Amongst others, Tusshar’s party was also graced by Urmila Matondkar, Neelam Soni with her daughter, Kanchi Kaul with her kids and few others. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor too were present at the party. Ekta Kapoor shared a picture from the party and wrote, “Best Christmas party ever!!! Laqu the unaware host.”

She also shared more pictures on her Instagram account.

🕺🏻🎯🎯🎯💖💘💝💖💓💓💗💖💘💘💗💓 A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Kanchi Kaul too took to her Instagram account and shared a group picture with Tusshar and Laksshya. She wrote, “Such a fun evening with the BOYS!! #xmasparty #favoritetimeofyear #growingupsofast #funfunfun #lovingit.”

