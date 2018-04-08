Hansal Mehta Says Kapil Sharma’s Language Is A Sad Reflection Of His Mind

National Award winning director Hansal Mehta says the “offensive and abusive” language used by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Twitter was “despicable” but also a “sad reflection of his possible state of mind”.

“Kapil Sharma’s language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories and has created stories with his misleading questions,” Mehta tweeted.

Kapil on Friday made several tweets from his official Twitter handle. One included one requesting the media to not make Salman Khan’s conviction news “negative”.

A few posts addressed fake news. “Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta (If I was the Prime Minister, I would have hanged those who spread fake news).”

A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist “who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money”.

Kapil on Saturday agreed that he wrote offensive and abusive posts on his Twitter page.