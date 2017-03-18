Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a big news over Twitter today and we are all excited about it. The actor has introduced us to his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. Yes! you heard it right, Kapil took to Twitter to share the big news and even expressed his love for her.

He tweeted, ” Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)”. The comedian is known to be a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and has time and again mentioned his love for her on shows, left a special message for the actress.

He said,“@deepikapadukone deepu… now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always.”

Check out the picture he shared here:

Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3”. He went on to do reality shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6” and “Comedy Circus” before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production.

He is currently seen on “The Kapil Sharma Show”. Kapil made his Bollywood debut with “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon” in 2015.He has who has ventured into production with “Firangi” and has started shooting for the third schedule of the film.The 35-year-old is undergoing rigorous training for his role in the film.

Kapil was recently spotted on an episode on Koffee With Karan where he gave a rather shy reply, when asked about his relationship status. The comedian had even tweeted about his episode saying, “Thank you Karan Johar sir for inviting me on your lovely show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and for so many beautiful gifts”. Karan had grilled Kapil over his love life and asked about his marriage plans, which were dodged skillfully by Kapil.

Previously, reports have suggested that the actor has been engaged to Ginni and has now decided to make it public.