Kapil Sharma To Unite With Salman Khan For His Next? Deets Inside!

The sensation of India Kapil Sharma, who has lately been in the news for controversies and trouble in both his professional and public life, is trying for a comeback. Sher Khan which was said to be directed by Sohail Khan stars his brother Salman Khan and can act as a opportunity for Kapil Sharma in getting his career on track again.

These days Salman Khan is busy in promotions for his Eid release Race 3 and has a string of movies lined up. The films include Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Remo D’Souza’s dance film . There are also been speculations arising Kick 2, Wanted 2, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and Sher Khan.

Sher Khan was wildly discussed years back but got shelved midway. Although Salman Khan recently announced that the project isn’t shelved. During the promotions of Race 3 we interviewed him, where he said “There’s no No Entry sequel, no Wanted 2. We are doing Bharat, Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, Kick 2, Remo’s dance film and one Sanjay Leela Bhansali film when he comes and narrates it to me (smiles).”

Few years ago when Sohail Khan was judging reality show Comedy Circus and Kapil Sharma was just a contestant, the director apparently promised Kapil that he will cast him in his film. He was also signed for Sher Khan but the project got stalled. Now Salman Khan has revived the project and with it Kapil will surely hope that his career will see a positive boost.

In April, Kapil made headlines drawing bad press when an audio call in which he is heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public. Many of his fans were shocked to see this side of their favorite entertainer.

Kapil also featured in films, but then returned to television with his new show “Family Time With Kapil Sharma“, which didn’t get the expected response. The show went off on a break after only two episodes, soon after the controversy with the journalist broke.