Iranian-Swedish actress and model Maryam Zakaria, who performed to the Bollywood track Dil mera muft ka alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, is excited about her special dance song in comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s second film Firangi.

“It feels great to be part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song in Firangi’ movie with my favourite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as after my Grand Masti movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song,” she told IANS.

“I worked very hard to be back in shape and I am happy to come back to Bollywood with such an amazing song. Thanks to Kapil Sharma and the director Rajiv Dhingra who felt that I was the right one for this song,” she added. The song has been choreographed by Chinni Prakash.

Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles. In the film, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. Few reports also suggested that Kapil had to lose a lot of weight to look his part in the film.

With all these details, Kapil Sharma fans must be waiting to see him on the big screen. His first film was Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, helmed by Abbas Mustan, which was not a big success at the box office.

We also know that TKSS is set to undergo some major changes in terms of its format and content of the show. Kapil recently said in a statement, “I am deeply touched with the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years. It’s their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week. I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend.”