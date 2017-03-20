Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma today refuted reports of any fight with his co-actor Sunil Grover. Kapil said that for the first time in five years he has shouted at Sunil , adding that he loves, respects and treats him as “an elder brother”.

It was reported that during a flight from Australia to Mumbai, Kapil had physically assaulted Sunil, known for essaying the role of Mashoor Gulati, a doctor, in “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

The comedian on Monday took to Facebook to deny all rumours.

Here’s what Kapil posted on his Facebook page – Hi.. good morning friends .. was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting.. first of all see where it is coming from.. what r the intentions behind this.. if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u.. is he trustworthy..? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff.. we eat together .. we travel together.. I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem..

He further added: I love him as a artist as a human being.. he is like my elder brother.. why so much negativity all the time.. I respect our media.. there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil’s issue is so important n realted with the security of my country ..? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families .. n sometime it happens in family.. its our family matter.. we will sort this out.. zyada maze mat liya karoo. OK now m tired typing .. n one more thing.. I m going for the final schedule of Firangi. Hahahahaha.. sorry again promotion.. thank u so much for ur love n blessings… keep smiling n stay happy always :)) love u all

We wonder what Sunil Grover has to comment on this!