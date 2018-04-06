Yesterday, the Jodhpur court gave its verdict on the 20 years old case of Black Buck poaching. The court sentenced 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. Soon after the judgement came out, the Twitteratis lost their cool and even several Bollywood actors came out in open to support the actor. Today, comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma too expressed his anger for court’s verdict.
He took to his Twitter account and posted some abusive tweets. He also took a dig at the system and all the media publications.
He also mentioned an entertainment portal and wrote the name of its editor. Fortunately, we were quick enough to take the screenshots of his tweets, since he has deleted them all. In the series of tweets, he wrote, “मैंने बहुत सारे ऐसे महाराजा टाइप लोग देखे हैं जो बड़े फ़ख़्र से बताते हैं की हमने शेरकाशिकार किया .. मैं मिला हु उनसे. सलमान बहुत लोगों की मदद करता है.. अच्छा आदमी है..I don’t know if he did it or not .. but see his best sides.. ghatiya system .. let me do good work ..”
Further he wrote, “N a request to media.. pls don’t make it negative news just to sell ur paper … he is a nice man n he will come@ out of it soon.इतने बड़े बड़े घोटाले हो हुए.. तब तो तुम बोले नहीं..कितना लेते हो negative न्यूज़ स्प्रेड करने के liye.u fucking paid media ..specially @Spotboye u mc.”
“According to sources this is the news .. u motherfucker why don’t u tell who r ur sources.”
“Maa chuda Gaya yahan ka system.. Saale ghatiya log .. Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta.. saale ghatiya,” he tweeted.
Check out the screenshots here:
Further, he also started abusing the fans who started trolling him.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were accused of killing two black bucks during the shoot then. Apart from Salman, rest all of them got acquitted in the case.