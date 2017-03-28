While Sunil Grover seems to be in no mood for reconciliation, here is an actor who wants the two comedians to sort out their differences and work together once again. Manoj Bajpayee recently shot an episode to promote his forthcoming film Naam Shabana on The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking to Koimoi, the actor said, “It will be good for the show if Sunil and Kapil work together again. Sunil is a vastly talented guy and so is Kapil. They should sit down and sort it out between themselves rather than media talking and speculating about it.”

After an ugly spat, while flying from Melbourne to Mumbai last week, where Sunil Grover was allegedly verbally and physically abused by Kapil Sharma, the comedian seems to be in no mood to return to the latter’s show, where he earned popularity through his characters of Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. However, it is not just Sunil, who has quit the show, his co-stars Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who were also allegedly abused by Kapil for having their meal in the flight while he was still drinking, have not yet turned up to shoot for a new episode post the incident.

They all make a great team, feels Manoj Bajpayee. He said, “The other members of the show, who have now taken sides with either Kapil or Sunil, they should all sit down and talk because it is their show, it is everybody’s show.” The Naam Shabana actor further expressed, “The Kapil Sharma Show has become a fascinating space where stars love to promote their films. I feel it’s a loss for everybody if it is not sorted out. They are a great team. Very rarely you make a great team in this industry and when you’ve made one, don’t ruin it.”