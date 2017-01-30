Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Kaabil. The film directed by Sanjay Gupta, also starred Yami Gautam in a lead role. After receiving amazing responses from the critics as well as audience, the film has managed to make it to the 60 crore mark at the box office.

To promote his film, Hrithik and his Kaabil team appeared on the popular talk show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Hrithik was seen having a gala time on the show and looks like the episode will be loaded with some funny moments.

Check out the video here: