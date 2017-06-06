Kapil Sharma Says Sunil Grover Is Always Welcome On The Kapil Sharma Show

Televisions biggest fall out happened nearly three months ago with popular comedian Sunil Grover’s exit from The Kapil Sharma show. Leaving many of their fans disheartened, the show continued to air without its most loved characters, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabi.

While a lot of discussions have taken over time and there has been no keenness on the part of Grover to return on the show, Kapil has been more than apologetic for his behaviour, leading to their fall out. With dropping TRPs and an unfunny line up of jokes, Kapil is certainly finding his way to get back on the top spot like before.

Recently, in a Twitter interaction with a fan, Kapil showed interest in having Sunil back on the show. When a fan asked about when they will see Grover on the show again, Kapil replied saying he’s always welcome on the show and can return whenever he wants.

For those who don’t know, things went sour between the co-stars when an intoxicated Kapil hurled a shoe at Grover on a flight and also abused him and other members of the show badly. Unwilling to put up with such a nasty behaviour, Grover exit the show immediately on their return. Along with Grover, other team mates such as Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar also left the show.

Wish u all the best team india #INDvPAK — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017

Kapil paaji @WhoSunilGrover Sunil paaji ko wapis kab la rhe ho?

Please @KapilSharmaK9 sir 🙏🙏🙏😒😢😢 — Keerthy Sam ♥ KS (@khushal_offl) June 4, 2017

Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times .. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017