Kapil Sharma Rushed To Hospital; Cancels Show Shoot

Comedian Kapil Sharma was rushed to a suburban hospital yesterday, after the comedian complained of uneasiness during shoot. The Kapil Sharma show host, canceled shooting after facing blood pressure fluctuation and is currently admitted in the hospital.

Talking to Indian Express, a source mentioned, “Kapil was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4 pm today after he complained of uneasiness. It is a blood pressure related problem. It is a result of back-to-back shooting.”

Sharma was shooting for a episode with actor Paresh Rawal when this incident happened. The actor was promoting his upcoming film Guest Iin London on the show. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, it is a family entertainer which revolves around the theme of uninvited guests. While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda play a young couple residing in London, their happy lives are presumably disturbed when an older couple Ganga Chacha played by Paresh Rawal and Guddi Chachi played by Tanvi Azmi land up at their doorstep uninvited.

Also, Kapil’s co-star, Kiku Sharda gave a statement TOI, said, “Yes, Kapil was feeling uneasy so he was taken to the hospital and was admitted. But there’s nothing to worry. He is fine now.”

Looks like the dropping TRPs of the show have been taking a toll on the anchor’s health too.Ever since Kapil’s co-stars Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar left the show, the show’s ratings have been on a low. Recently, the comedian made a joke on his ‘fight on flight’ incident with Sunil Grover. While the cast of the show was performing a skit in a mock aeroplane, Kapil kept mum all through the act and when asked to intervene, he said, “Main flight mein nahi bolta aajkal. (I don’t speak on flights these days).” He received a lot of flak for this move of his

Well, we hope the comedian recovers soon!