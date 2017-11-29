Kapil Sharma: I Love The Comic Timing Of Shah Rukh Khan

After tickling our funny bones and impressing with his performance in his debut film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is all geared up for his second film Firangi’s release on December 1, 2017. Despite having many highs and lows in life, Kapil has always managed to entertain the audiences. In a very short span of time, Kapil Sharma has become one of the most known and popular household name today.

Recently, we caught up with Mr. Funny Man himself and couldn’t resist our laughter. He stays happy, makes people laugh and he can always light up your mood no matter what! He spoke about his lady love (not literally) Deepika Padukone and her film Padmavati which has been stuck in several controversies, comedy genre films, two hero films, about his new show and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your film has been shifted to December 1 now. What are your thoughts on the same?

Thik hai, yahi likha hoga kismat me ki December 1 ko hi release honi thi shayad. Initially, we had thought of coming on November 10 but then it went on to November 24 and now it’s December 1.

You are now coming on Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati release date. Comment.

Deepika ka slot main nahi lunga toh aur kaun lega (laughs). Ek hi baat hai, we are family. But yes, I am not happy because we are coming on Padmavati’s release date. I am feeling sad for them, they have worked so hard and it’s a very big film. I know how tough film-making is. My best wishes are with them whenever it releases.

Your thoughts on the whole Padmavati row.

Actually I am not aware of what has exactly happened with the film. it is very confusing. Some of them are saying that there are no objectionable scenes in the film and people who are protesting against it are saying that there is something objectionable scenes in it. After the censor board views it, they will only take a decision on it. Obviously, me jyada samjhdhaar banke koi vichaar nahi rakhna chahta (laughs).

You started your journey from The Great Laughter Challenge and now you have come a long way to Firangi. So what all difficulties you faced during this journey?

Difficulties are the part and parcel of a journey. But the experience was great because as much you work, it makes your work better and better. During the Laughter Challenge days, they used to tell us that do some impromptu if you can but at the time, we didn’t understand what impromptu meant. But today, only 30% of it is scripted in our show and rest is impromptu, we play with the audiences. So, I have learnt a lot. Fortunately, I have always grown in life. After the Laughter Challenge, I did several shows on different platforms. And then I came up with my own show, The Kapil Sharma Show which was produced by me.

Do you think you will get disconnected from comedy as now you have entered in the film industry?

No, not at all. We can also do comedy in the films too. There’s nothing like that. In Firangi, there’s a fun element in it too. Personally, I love to make people laugh. So I don’t think that I will get disconnected from it.

You are now coming with a new show. Earlier, your show was so successful. But now do you think because of the rumours, will you be able to maintain it?

You understand it better. Like the rumours about Salman Khan were doing the rounds that he is upset with me, now even the news of Akshay Kumar started floating…I don’t think there’s a need of me talking about it. These rumours get sorted on its own.

In both the films of yours, you are the only hero. In future, if you get a chance to do a two-hero film, will you do it?

Of course, I will do it. In the film Ishqiya, I loved the chemistry of Arshad Warsi and Nasser ji. I would love to do if something like this comes up. I would love do the film with Arshad Warsi, even I love the comic timing of Shah Rukh Khan, everyone’s dream is to work with Amitabh Bachchan,

Have you ever got any scripts which have actresses like Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? If no, what do you think is the reason behind this?

Aaj tak nahi aayi! I had asked to Karan Johar once…maybe I don’t keep myself as groomed as they are. Once I am done with a film, I get back to my usual routine. Ab tak nahi aayi but that doesn’t mean that I won’t be offered any in the future.

Any old comedy film that you would like to remake it, your personal favourite?

A lot of them! Films of Mehmood saheb, Kishore Kumar… I read a tweet of Bhawna Somaaya today where she wrote about Mehmood saheb’s Kunwara Baap, it was a comedy film. But I don’t want to make a remake of any film because they were so reputed people and they have done such a great work earlier. If you will try to copy their work or remake it, something will be missing in it. It’s better to bring something new instead of remaking anything.

You are soon launching a new show. What’s new in that?

Isme main khud saree pehen ke act karunga! (Laughs) we have not yet started working on it. Once our film Firangi releases then we will sit and plans things.

You have produced this movie. So as a producer, will you keep a check on the box-office numbers?

It is very unpredictable. I don’t know much about box-office and I don’t have that much experience too. My first film had received such a good response and I just wish that Firangi gets a bigger opening than my first film.