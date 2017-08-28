Kapil Sharma just cancelled another shoot of his series The Kapil Sharma Show, this time with actor Ajay Devgn and his co-stars from the film Baadshaho.

After cancelling the shooting for an episode with Shah Rukh Khan, TV star Kapil Sharma recently called off a scheduled shoot with Manoj Tiwari and Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn stormed out of the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after the comedian failed to show up for a schedule with Baadshaho team.

According to a report in midday, The set was ready for the shoot and the crew members confirmed that Kapil would be coming for the shoot. He still kept Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta waiting.After being on the set for about 15 minutes, they stormed out when told that he was unreachable. It is alleged that Sharma was unable to wake up after a late night.

Apparently, the 36-year-old comedian’s health has been a concern and shoots with other stars have previously been cancelled. The ill-fated recording of the show is somehow affecting the TRPs of the show. A number of stars have shown up to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and then left without filming when their host failed to appear – these stars include Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor (with his co-stars) from Mubarakan.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been hit by falling ratings after a fraught few months that saw many cast members exiting. The departures were headlined by comedian Sunil Grover and spurred by an alleged brawl on a flight out of Melbourne in which Kapil Sharma, reportedly drunk, assaulted Mr Grover and insulted the rest of his team. Changes in line-up continued till some weeks ago when Archana Puran Singh was brought in to replace series regular Navjot Singh Sidhu.