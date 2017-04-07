Amid reports pouring everyday about Kapil Sharma’s ugly public spat with former co-star Sunil Grover and speculations about Grover’s chances of returning to the show, Kapil Sharma has chosen to keep mum. Ever since he tweeted an apology to Sunil Grover, who in turn penned an open letter to Kapil, the host of the Kapil Sharma Show has been keeping a straight face and avoiding talking to the media. But what is Kapil Sharma doing?

As per reports, the comedian-actor recently celebrated his birthday (2nd April) on the sets of his upcoming movie Firangi in Bikaner and guess who accompanied him? None other than his girlfriend Ginni! Kapil had introduced his ladylove Ginni Chatrath via a tweet about a month ago, where he wrote, ‘Will not say she is my better half…she completes me…love u ginni…please welcome her…I love her so much’. Unfortunately, before Kapil’s fans and the media could react, news of his in-flight fallout with Sunil Grover made bigger headlines on the same day and diverted everybody’s attention.

Kapil Sharma reportedly shot for his upcoming production venture Firangi at Bikaner’s The Laxmi Niwas Palace from 1st to 5th April. Kapil features in the movie helmed by Rajiv Dhingra along with Punjabi actress Monica Gill and Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma. The comedian-actor would reportedly keep mum whenever the issue of his spat with Sunil Grover was discussed during the film’s shoot.

Sunil Grover’s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show was accompanied by two more key performers, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, who quit the show in solidarity with him. The other performers Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti continue to be a part of the show in its tough times when it is witnessing a steady decline in the TRP.

Seems another person is standing firmly on Kapil’s side, his fiancé Ginni. We wonder when the wedding bells will ring!