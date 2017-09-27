Kapil Dev Biopic Starring Ranveer Singh Gets A Title? 

The makers of ’83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead have organized a special event for the champions who won the first ever cricket world cup for India.

What grabs our attention is the intriguing invites designed especially for the event which is held on 27th September 2017.

The invites are in sync with the theme of the film which consists of a bat and a ball, as the film is based on 1983 world cup.

The most exciting part of the invite is that the bat has been signed by the 1983 world cup champions and has a tagline as ’83 when it all started.

After a huge speculation, Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in a film.

’83 will bring to light one of the most important event in the Indian cricket history.

In 1983, the Indian Cricket Team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time ever that any team apart from the West Indies ever won the world cup. And it was the first time ever, that an Indian team won any prominent tournament. It’s almost as this win taught India to win!

The winning squad comprised of Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar & Sunil Valson, and their manager P R Man Singh.

’83 is the story of those 14 men who believed that they could…and they did!

The film is Directed by Kabir Khan and Produced by Phantom Films, Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.