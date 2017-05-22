Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has reacted to rumours that there’s a rift between the siblings, saying her pregnancy is the only reason why she is not seen enough with Kangana nowadays.

Rangoli, who manages Kangana’s work, also added that their love for each other is never-ending.

“I have been by Kangana’s side ever since she started off as an actress. She has not only supported us but has also made our careers. I have taken a break from work since I am pregnant and have been advised bed rest,” Rangoli said in a statement.

“I am glad that Akshit (Kangana’s brother) and Kangana spend time out together despite their busy schedules. It is very sad to hear media talking wrong things about us. We have been brought up with great values and our love for each other is never-ending. Kangana will always have me by her side and I shall be back in action soon,” she added.

Rangoli even clarified her stance on Twitter.

And I m clarifying this one last time that I m preg and hv been advised rest that's why not accompanying Kangna @upalakbr999 @SaritaTanwar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 22, 2017

If our brother is accompanying her it shows the bonding and lov among siblings pl straighten your twisted minds! @upalakbr999 @SaritaTanwar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 22, 2017

Anyways go to hell n live your miserable lives !!! U both deserve this !! @upalakbr999 @SaritaTanwar — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 22, 2017

“I am clarifying this one last time that I am pregnant and have been advised rest, that’s why not accompanying Kangana,” she tweeted.