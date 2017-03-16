Kangana Vs Karan Johar : Now Aamir Khan Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood

Aamir Khan spoke on nepotism and on freedom of expression, on the sidelines of a cake-cutting ceremony for his 52nd Birthday, with the media.

Asked to comment on the current hot favourite subject of nepotism in Bollywood, Aamir said: “I keep emotion out of workplace. But yes, I always try to help my loved ones and people I care for.”

The actor, who once courted controversy for his comment on intolerance in India, also spoke on freedom of expression in India.

“I have always been conscious about expressing my opinion. And I will always be. But that does not mean I will not talk about issues. I will just be conscious,” said the “Dangal” star, who has been in the industry for close to three decades.

The whole ‘Nepotism’ controversy erupted at Koffee With Karan’s Rangoon Episode. Kangana Ranaut, known for her brazen honesty, took a dig at Karan Johar when she appeared in one of the episodes of his chat show. She called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” in Bollywood.

This statement didn’t go well with KJo, who kept calm at the show. He said that Kangana’s remarks about him promoting nepotism in the film industry doesn’t hold true for him, adding that she made “sweeping statements” to make an impact.

Karan expressed his views when a social media user, during a live chat session on Twitter, asked: “Was Kangana correct about nepotism?”

He posted: “Not entirely! She made an impact with her sweeping statements! That was fun for her! And the show.”

Asked whether he is obsessed with star kids, Karan said: “Ask Kangana.”

He also lashed out at the actress saying, “I’m done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card. I am done! You cannot be this victim every time and have a sad story to tell about how you’ve been terrorized by the bad world of the industry.”

Reacting to Karan’s comment, Kangana reportedly said she was playing the “bad ass card, not the victim or woman card” And it never ended!