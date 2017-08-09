Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sought to dispel the controversy over the writing of the story and dialogues for upcoming film Simran“, saying it was actually writer Apurva Asrani who suggested she take credit for the dialogues.

Kangana was speaking at the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday and clarified that Apurva has been given his due credit.

“First of all, I want to make it clear that there are no dues pending. Somehow people make it look like Apurva has not be given his credit, that is not true. We made the contract exactly the way he wanted it to be, in fact, Apurva is the one who suggested me to take the additional credit for dialogue writing. So we made the contract that way,” the Queen actress told the media.

She added, “After Rangoon failed and some people attacked me, he decided to write the note and said what he wanted to say which I found in very bad taste. He has got the credit he wanted and there is no issue.”

The controversy erupted after the poster of the film released showing Kangana’s name as co-writer. Apurva took to Facebook to raise objection to it and slammed the actress for taking undue credit.

Director Hansal Mehta and producer Bhushan Kumar were also present at the event.

While giving a little insight on her character in the film, she said, “Though my character, Praful Patel, is a girl who works in a housekeeping department, she has big dreams and ambitions. She always fights for her rights and she is unstoppable. There is a similarity between her and my personal life.”

The actress went on to say, “This is unfortunate that in every step of my life I had to fight for my right. And I have been doing that all my life. It is okay if you call me a fighter or a rebel, this is how I am. I do not take offence on those names but I will stand for my right, be it by fighting or in any other way.”

The film is set to release on September 15.