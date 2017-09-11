Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan’s controversy is not ready to end anytime soon. Kangana Ranaut in an explosive interaction on a TV show recently revealed about her abusive relationship with Aditya Pancholi.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed how she approached Aditya’s wife Zarina Wahab for help and she refused to do so. Zarina Wahab, who is busy hosting the chat show Koshish Se Kamyabi Tak on DD1, was seen in Hyderabad for the shoot of a cooking oil ad. That’s where she read about the Kangana’s said interview.

On speaking with Pinkvilla, Zarina revealed: “I was just going through some stories on my mobile and I read Kangana has said ‘She (Zarina) used to treat her (Kangana) like a daughter…” This is completely untrue! When I knew she was dating my husband how can I say she’s like my daughter? That is ridiculous! Usually, I don’t react to such things but these two things have been really upsetting! I was very upset when I read it! She was dating my husband (Aditya) for four-and-a-half-years so how can I say that she’s like my daughter? Impossible! On national television, she’s going on saying that she’s (Kangana) is like my daughter (Sana)… What nonsense is Kangana talking about?”

Trending :

On reading this interview of Zarina Wahab, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took Twitter to slam her. In a series of tweets, she asked Zarina some furious questions and accused her of spreading lies. Check out the tweets Rangoli tweeted:

If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIRagnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr4yrs Zarina g https://t.co/Ytkl9FDkh3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

You didn’t only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

…..and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.

Why Zarina ji pls answer ??? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Shame on you it’s because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society. @TeamMissMalini @pinkvilla @bollywood_life — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Everyone has their stance on this issue and this controversy is getting nastier with each passing day. Some say Kangana is true to her heart, whereas some say she is doing this to attain buzz for upcoming film Simran which is slated to release this week. Whatever the reason may be, this is an issue we wish should end serving justice to the one who deserves.