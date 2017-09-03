Kangana Ranaut is back in the news for making comments on the legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan last year, and demanding an apology from him and his father Rakesh Roshan. The actress says it has nothing to do with publicity stunts and she has answers to all the queries.

Kangana opened up on the controversy once again during several TV interviews.

Asked if she is talking about the controversy to grab more eyeballs before the release of her film Simran, Kangana said: “If I am giving interviews while shooting films, people would say I am giving too much about my life; if I am doing interviews before releasing a film and expressing my opinion, people would say I am seeking attention, so what to do? How to live?”

“I have answers to all questions, if you ask me, I will answer them. People also asked me about Aditya Pancholi, regarding an incident that happened when I was just 16, now I am 30! If my answers trouble so many people, then don’t invite me for an interview, don’t ask me such questions,” she added.

Issues between the two began when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her ex-boyfriend when she said in an interview that she fails to understand “Why exes do silly things to get your attention?”

The actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for misusing the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together. Hrithik later filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, claiming an imposter had been emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID, pretending to be him.

The actress talked about the issue at Majaa Ni Life song launch of Simran, which is slated for release on September 15. Asked about her relationship status and if she is single or living with it’s complicated phase, she replied “Yes something like that.”

The film shows Kangana in the lead role, along with Sohan Shah, Esha Tewari Pande and Manu Narayan. It is about a Gujarati housekeeping lady in the US, who gets involved in a world of crime as she allows her ambitions to get the better of her.