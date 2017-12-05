Kangana Ranaut Supports Deepika Padukone, But Won’t Sign Shabana Azmi’s Petition

The Queen Kangana Ranaut is always known for speaking her heart out and for her outspoken nature.

After giving some befitting replies in her recent controversies related to her film Simran and alleged lover, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut is back again in the news regarding Deepika Padukone’s safety and her film Padmavati.

Recently, the news of Kangana Ranaut refusing to sign Shabana Azmi’s petition of ‘Deepika Bachao’ have been doing the rounds. While the news has come as a shock in the entertainment industry, Kangana has now come out and cleared her stand. The very vocal and outspoken actress made it clear that she has no qualms with Deepika. Her issue, however, is with Shabana Azmi who is spearheading this particular petition.

Kangana clarifies, “I was filming Manikarnika in Jodhpur when I got a call from dear friend Anushka Sharma to sign the petition written by Ms Shabana Azmi. I explained to her that Deepika Padukone has all my support but I am a bit wary of Shabana Azmi’s investment in left-wing Vs right-wing politics. I have my own set of ideas and opinions about the current situation in our country. I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called ‘Deepika Bachao’ led by someone who characters assassinated me when I was bullied by influential men, seems to be one of them. Anushka understood but I am glad they reached out to me like I said Deepika has all my support I am an individual perfectly capable of supporting who I like without anyone’s support.”

Guess that sets the records straight on how the Tanu Weds Manu actress has no issues with Deepika. Other actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan have been approached for signing the petition.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is also shooting for a historical drama based on Rani Laxmibai titled, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.