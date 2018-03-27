Kangana Ranaut says that a woman should be allowed to talk about sexual assault even 50 years after it happened, even from her deathbed.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world. A movement can only be successful when it is global. Anyone should be able to be a part of it. Two years ago, feminist was a shameful word. Since then, women, collectively, have fought cases, put their careers at stake, and risked everything to make this word ambitious.

A woman should be allowed to talk about sexual assault even 50 years after it happened, even from her deathbed because then the exploiter will be scared that one day she might remember it and write a memoir. So, this will set an example. Before shutting the women up, they should think about the consequences of their idiotic actions. What they did to Swara Bhaskar for example, is shameful beyond words. Many idiotic people who have not done anything to be called feminists are calling her a fake feminist.