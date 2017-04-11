Queen actress Kangana Ranaut has opened up regarding an allegation of sexual harassment against the movie’s director Vikas Bahl. The actress feels that more and more women should be vocal about such allegations because that is the only way in which awareness can be spread.

Talking to reporters at an event for MelaGiven that Kangana has always been outspoken about issues related to women, she was asked to comment on the claims against Bahl nge by Lifestyle in Mumbai, the actress said, “It’s a very serious issue. I can only say that it is very courageous of a woman to come out and speak about sexual harassment. It’s not regarding this particular event because I am not the party involved, but generally speaking, women who face this should be encouraged to talk about it by their families and their colleagues without feeling ashamed about it.”

Though the Queen actress did not take Vikas Bahl’s name but she said, “More women should come out and talk about whatever they feel because that’s how there will be awareness about these issues and of course, there will always be another side of the story as well and then there will be the authorities, who can decide what is the right thing to do. But people should speak up about whatever they feel, whether they are right or wrong, they must speak up and discuss.”

Recently, there were reports that a female employee of his production house Phantom Films has complained against filmmaker Vikas Bahl saying he has molested her. There were allegations that the filmmaker had forced himself on the complainant in an intoxicated condition during a trip to Goa.

The filmmaker, who is also a stakeholder of the production house had rubbished all allegations and even refused to confirm that the complainant is an employee with Phantom. He had claimed that she is his friend but he never realised that she is uncomfortable in his company. He also claimed that he knows the woman for long, even though she is not an employee with Phantom Films and he would like to talk face to face with her in order to sort out the issue.