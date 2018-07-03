Kangana Ranaut & Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya Gets A Release Date

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film “Mental Hai Kya” will release on February 22 next year.
In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: “Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?”
They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: “Why are you colliding with me?”
Rajkummar replies: “Not colliding right now… Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019.”
#MentalHaiKya releasing on 22nd Feb,2019 guys. @ektaravikapoor @ShaileshRSingh #KanganaRanaut @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon @RuchikaaKapoor @balajimotionpic @KarmaMediaEnt pic.twitter.com/sYtKtsEuwt
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 3, 2018
They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms.
Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: “There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. ‘Mental Hai Kya’ releasing on February 22, 2019.”
There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22 🤣🤣🤣 Two mental’s coming together on 22.2. #MentalHaiKya releasing on 22nd February, 2019! #KanganaRanaut @RajkummarRao @pkovelamudi @ShaileshRSingh @KanikaDhillon @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaMediaEnt @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/qrxOebYBZp
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 3, 2018