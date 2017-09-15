Kangana never approached us: Maharashtra women's panel chief

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has never approached the Maharashtra Women’s Commission for her issues with actor Hrithik Roshan, the commission’s chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said here on Friday.

“No complaint has been filed by Kangana and she has never approached the commission on her issues,” Rahatkar told the media here.

In an earlier interview, Kangana had said that the women’s commission did not help her when she approached them over her issues with Hrithik.

“Kangana has not even approached my predecessors. We have learnt that she has approached a woman who claimed to be a member of woman’s commission. There is no complaint from her even in the past 25 years,” she added.

Rahatkar, who is also the BJP Mahila Morcha National President and was in Shimla for the party’s campaign, said she told Kangana that no complaint has been filed by her with the commission (regarding the controversy).

“I told her that this is wrong on her part to say in this way,” she added.

Kangana, who has her roots in Himachal Pradesh, had claimed that she had lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for misusing her confidential emails and photographs.

“Kangana is well versed about her rights and the laws. She knows the working of the women’s commission. If she approached the commission, we will help her,” Rahatkar added.

