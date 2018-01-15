Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her personal life and the actress never stops from talking about it. Recently, she spoke about her love angle controversy with Hrithik Roshan. Now, at an appearance on India’s Next Superstars, she finally gave a statement about it.

According to a report in DNA the actress was quoted, “Mere ishq ke kisse toh saare newspapers mein likhe gaye hain.” he also recited a verse from a poem saying, “Ishq ki aankhon mein khuda dekha hai humne, na woh roshni thi na andhera, na jaane kaunsa manzar dekha hai humne.”

A source from the sets said that the actress did not fear in answering when asked about her marriage plans, “I don’t know why our society wants women to marry by the age of 30. It is very unfortunate. I am not getting married anytime soon and I am not even 30,” she said laughing.

On the work front, Kangana who was last seen in Simran is currently shooting the last leg of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The film is directed by Krish and showcases the life of Rani Laxmibai. Apart from that the actress also has a thriller in her kitty.

Kangana’s appearance on the show was much awaited because of her tiff with Karan Johar. Kangana had sparked the infamous debate by calling Karan a “flagbearer of nepotism” during her appearance on his chat show “Koffee With Karan” in 2017. Karan is co-judging India’s Next Superstar along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen making an appearance in the Star Plus’s show too.