Kangana Ranaut has been injured on the sets of her forthcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress was reportedly hit by a sword on her forehead while filming an action sequence on the movie’s sets in Hyderabad.

As per reports, Kangana was shooting for a sword-fighting sequence when she was hit by a sword accidentally on her forehead and started bleeding profusely. A source told Mid-Day, “Kangana was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital nearby, where she was admitted into the ICCU. She got 15 stitches on her forehead and will be under observation in the hospital for a few days. The examining doctor said that it was a close shave for her because the cut was too close to her bone.”

According to the film’s producer Kamal Jain, the actress preferred to perform the stunt herself and did not use a body double. Although she had practised for the shot several times before the final take, but wrong-timing caused the accident, which has caused a deep cut in between her eyebrows.

Doctors who have examined the actress have concluded that the accident will leave the actress with a scar. Instead of thinking about removing the scar through surgery or covering it with makeup, Kangana Ranaut wants to flaunt it in the film because she is essaying the Queen of Jhansi, who was a warrior.

As per reports, the actress might be discharged from the hospital next week. We assume she will opt for a surgery to remove the scar only after she finishes shooting for the film. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to hit theatres on April next year.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon which released in February this year. We wish the actress a speedy recovery!