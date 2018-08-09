Kangana Ranaut: I Think Politics Shouldn’t Be Taken As A Career!

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is vocal about political and social issues, says she has no plans to join politics.

“I think politics shouldn’t be taken as a career. If somebody like me wants to join politics, then firstly he or she needs to renunciation all pains and pleasures of the material world, become as ascetic or bairagi,” the actress said.

“If you want to serve people then you have to give up your family and other things in your life, then only, I will be able to serve the country and that should be the intention.

“At this point, I am very successful in my career so I don’t want to make my career in another field.”

The actress, who is busy with Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi, said: “If I have to serve for my land then there shouldn’t be vested interests of mine because then there will be conflict of interests.

“So, if people want to join politics they should but they must take ‘bayrarya’.”

Kangana expressed her views about joining the political world while interacting on Wednesday night with the media at the “In Conversation with the Mystic 2018” session along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudevat.

The actress also criticized her contemporaries from Bollywood for not taking a stand on social issues.

“I feel we should talk about present day conditions of our country and we should think about how we can unite this country. Most of my contemporaries don’t talk about it.

“Not long ago, a celebrity made a statement that we don’t have water and electricity problem, so why should we talk about it? And it hurts. You cannot talk like that. What kind of an individual talks like that? You are a part of this country and it’s not just about you.”

Kangana feels “artists often say that we shouldn’t comment on certain issues otherwise, we will land up in controversies”.

“If successful people like you, for whom 25 media cameras gather at one point will not talk then who will talk about it? Then what’s the meaning of becoming a successful human being?

“You focus on earning money and enjoying your life. This is not the real way to lead a life. People haven’t put you on a pedestal to only think about yourself. People have put you on a pedestal so that you can think about them as well.”