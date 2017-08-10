Like filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut too seems to have said enough on the nepotism debate. She says the issue has been well-discussed already.

Kangana, who had sparked the infamous debate by calling Karan a “flag-bearer of nepotism” during her appearance on his chat show “Koffee With Karan”, was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Simran on Wednesday when she was asked about the subject again.

She said, “Well, I have written an open letter on it. It’s been very well discussed.” Prodded further about how she would like to sum up the “havoc” created by the debate, Kangana said, “I have said everything on that matter and it’s pretty much that.”

Just last month, the debate on nepotism in Bollywood was taken to a new level when Karan and actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan poked fun at Kangana and chanted “Nepotism rocks” at the IIFA Awards event in the US. They later apologized for their act once the matter was blown out of proportion.

Karan then said in an interview to a channel, “I want to once and for all say and close this chapter after this and subsequently I will not speak about nepotism nor Kangana because it would be distrustful for her and it would be ungraceful at my end, which I’ve already been.”

“Nepotism is easy to access, nobody can deny that, but what you do with that access is what moulds you into a professional.”

Kangana plays a Gujarati divorcee, Praful in the Hansal Mehta film, who lives life on her own terms and takes it easy as life unfolds around her.