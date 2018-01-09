Kangana Ranaut & Amitabh Bachchan To Be Seen Together In A Film For The First Time?

2017 was not the year for Kangana Ranaut this time. But that does not stop the makers from approaching her with their upcoming projects. Her kitty is filled with quite a few number of movies. Here comes a new addition to this list. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut might star together in R. Balki’s next film.

The inspirational drama which might kick start at the end of the year will feature Kangana essay the role of an amputee while Big B will play her mentor. A source close to Mid Day revealed in an interaction with the daily, “Kangana had already been roped in for the Arunima Sinha (the first Indian amputee to scale Mount Everest) biopic. But the film showed no signs of kick-starting. So when Balki offered her this project, she was keen to come on board. The film revolves around a woman who is left handicapped after a freak accident, and eventually reclaims her life. Bachchan will be seen as her mentor, who will inspire her to rise against all odds.”

There is no doubt that Kangana is a versatile actress and pulls off any challenging character with full perfection.The source further added,“Kangana will require a two-month-long prep to adapt to the body language of a differently-abled person. The actors are expected to sign the contracts next week and an official announcement will be made later this month.”

This will be the first time that the two National award winners of 2016 will be seen sharing a screen space together. They have previously worked together on a commercial.

R. Balki will begin shooting for the film once the two of them are done with their work commitments. Kangana wraps up her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Bachchan gets done with Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.