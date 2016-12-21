Hansal Mehta finds Kangana ‘sone pe suhaaga’

Director Hansal Mehta says Kangana Ranaut, who features in his new movie Simran, is like “sone pe suhaaga” because apart from being a star she is a “fine actress”.

“Kangana is a fantastic artiste, a wonderful actor and we had a great time. She is very fine actress in addition to being a star. She is like ‘sone pe suhaaga’ – a wonderful actress and a very big star too,” Mehta said here on the sidelines of the Stardust Awards on Monday night.

“Simran” recently completed its US schedule.

Mehta, known for making films like Aligarh and Shahid — delving into controversial and socially relevant subjects – keeps locking horns with the censor board over the release of his films. He calls it a never ending tussle.

“This is never ending. What’s the point of complaining when nothing is going to change? I think we have to find a way through this,” he said.

Asked how Befikre was released without any trouble from the censor board, while Aligarh faced issues, Mehta commented: “Why should you be surprised? Now it has become a joke.”

His film “Simran” will release on September 15, 2017.