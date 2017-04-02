Actress Kamya Punjabi on Saturday questioned Rahul Raj Singh, who is allegedly responsible for actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s death, for not giving her personal diary to the police.

Punjabi, who was a close friend of the late Banerjee, faced a defamation case from Singh and a stay order from the Dindoshi sessions court on a short film titled, “Hum Kuch Keh Na Sake”.

She said: “It has been a year, why hasn’t he given the diary to the police? In her (Pratyusha’s) diary it must have been written that she is depressed and wanted to die?”

The story of the 18-minute short film (produced by Stay Tuned Media) revolves around the depression and ego that drives a young girl to commit suicide.

While the late Pratyusha acted the female lead, the name of the male protagonist is Rahul. Singh filed a defamation case against Punjabi assuming the character was a depiction of his personality.

Giving a clarification to that Kamya said: “Is Rahul the only guy in the world? Even Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Roy should take objection then. Singh is not the hero of our film to hell with the defamation case, I will see it all. I won’t back out and I am fearless.”

The actress still believes that Singh was responsible for Pratyusha’s death as she said, “if she has committed suicide, who pushed her to that limit? I still say he is responsible.”

Pratyusha, 24, had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her home in suburban Goregaon on Friday evening, sending shockwaves in the glam and entertainment world.

Several television industry personalities had claimed on social media networks that Pratyusha was a strong-willed personality and they could not digest she could abruptly end her life in this manner.