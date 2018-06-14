Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroop Trailer Is Winning Hearts Of All!

The trailer of Kamal Haasan-starrer “Vishwaroop 2“, a Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Presentation, has received a promising response, with names like Aamir Khan and Junior NTR giving it a thumbs up.

“Vishwaroop 2“, slated to release on August 10, is headlined by Kamal, who has written, produced, directed and acted in the movie.

The bilingual movie shot in Tamil and Hindi, is a sequel to the 2013 movie “Vishwaroop”. It is also dubbed in Telugu.

The trailer of the film is out now in all three languages and is gaining huge popularity. Collectively, the trailer has crossed 7.5 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

Aamir extended his support to the film by digitally launching the trailer of “Vishwaroop 2” and congratulating the entire team and wishing them luck.

“Dear Kamal sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of ‘Vishwaroop 2‘! Wishing you all the very best. Love and respect always,” Aamir tweeted.

Junior NTR complemented Kamal as “one man many faces”.

Kamal’s daughter Shruti Hassan commented: “The trailer is exciting, action packed and layered.”

Actor Amit Sadh tweeted: “The trailer looks terrific, looking forward to watch it in a theatre soon. Good Luck to the whole team.”