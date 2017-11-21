Kamal Haasan Says He Wants Deepika Padukone's Head... Saved

Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan stands in support of Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone and says he wants Deepika Padukone head saved. After the flood of controversies, people are now coming out in support of the film.

“I want Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have opposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable.

“Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat,” Kamal tweeted on Monday night.

I wantMs.Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body.Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that.Many communities have apposed my films.Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 20, 2017

A reward of 10-crore was announced for beheading filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika over their film Padmavati.

Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu, a ruling BJP leader in Haryana, on Monday said he firmly stands by his announcement of Rs 10-crore reward for beheading the two.

Ammu, chief media coordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, said he gave the statement as a “Rajput” and not as an office-bearer of the party.

Ammu said he had doubled the bounty on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali to Rs 10 crore. Ammu also issued a threat to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, has been protesting against Padmavati for the last few months and now they want a ban on the film.

In Padmavati, Ranveer essays the role of Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan obsessed with legendary 13th-century queen of Chittor Rani Padmavati essayed by Deepika.

Padmavati controversy has been layered with numerous issues added to it. It started with the dream scene between Padmavati and Khilji. It then accelerated to issues with censoring the film and tall threats were made by leader to behad Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.