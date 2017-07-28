Kamal Haasan has penned an open letter to his younger daughter Akshara to confirm whether she has converted to Buddhism! Recently, in a media interaction, Akshara had expressed that she is getting attracted towards Buddhism. Kamal’s tweet hints that she has converted to Buddhism.

On Friday, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to ask his daughter about her rumoured conversion to Buddhism. His tweet reads, “Hi. Akshu. Have you changed your religion? Love you, even if you have. Love, unlike religion, is unconditional. Enjoy life. Love- Your Bapu”

Akshara was last seen in the Bollywood film Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana alongside Vivaan Shah. The film, directed by Manish Harishankar bombed at the box office. She will soon be making her Tamil debut in the movie Vivegam, which stars Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi in a key role.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has plans to revive Tamil-Hindi bilingual action thriller Thalaivan Irukkiran, which he had planned to make with Saif Ali Khan two years ago, a source said. Announced in 2015, the project was planned to be made in Hindi as Amar Hai. “Kamal sir plans to revive Thalaivan Irukkiran after the release of Vishwaroopam 2 and Sabash Naidu. It has been his long-time desire to work on this project as it’s a script very close to his heart,” a source, who is close to Kamal, told IANS. Originally, the film was supposed to be produced by Virendra K. Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor. Kamal was to write and direct the project, in which he was supposed to play the antagonist.