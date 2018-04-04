Kamaal Rashid Khan AKA KRK Declares His Stage 3 Cancer; Gets Trolled For It!

Indian film producer, actor, writer and self acclaimed critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK who has always grabbed eyeballs for his tweets and controversies on Twitter recently talked about his health issues on Twitter.
In the recent press release, the actor revealed that he was suffering from stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence he will be alive for 1-2 years now.
Concluding his note on Twitter, he said that he is sad for only two wishes, which will ‘die with him’ – including wanting to make an A grade film and working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.
Check out the tweet here:
This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq
— KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018
After the tweet, the actor received many backlashes from the Twitterati saying this was all fake and was merely a publicity stunt.
2 saal Main dharti se bhoj jaayega. B@dva krk in hell 😂😂
— ⭐Shah…..! ⭐ #HBDAJ (@Shahtastic_1) April 3, 2018
Chutiya.. Ab tu pakana band kar..
— Amit (@_amitSRKian) April 3, 2018
If it is a Joke, it is not funny. But if it is really true, wish u a speedy recovery. And more Power n Strength to ur family.
— Maya (@IamMayaSharma) April 3, 2018
Aaj 1st April thodi hai. Pagal hai kya
— ⭐Shah…..! ⭐ #HBDAJ (@Shahtastic_1) April 3, 2018
April fool joke on 3rd…shame on you…
and if its true..then bhagwaan sab upar se dekhta hai..itni nafrat aur zeher se jo tweets likhe aur negativity phellai…uska bhoggtaan to karna hi padega…
— vanshika gautam (@vanshikagautam) April 3, 2018
Kab marega beyy chuchundar
— Mr. A (@MainHoonNa_A) April 3, 2018
We hope for his speedy recovery!