Indian film producer, actor, writer and self acclaimed critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK who has always grabbed eyeballs for his tweets and controversies on Twitter recently talked about his health issues on Twitter.

In the recent press release, the actor revealed that he was suffering from stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence he will be alive for 1-2 years now.

Concluding his note on Twitter, he said that he is sad for only two wishes, which will ‘die with him’ – including wanting to make an A grade film and working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Kamaal Rashid Khan AKA KRK Declares His Stage 3 Cancer; Gets Trolled For It!
After the tweet, the actor received many backlashes from the Twitterati saying this was all fake and was merely a publicity stunt.

