Kalki Koechlin Joins Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy; To Play A Rapper

Every day, we keep on hearing new things about Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin has joined the bandwagon. From what we hear is that she will be seen playing the role of a rapper in the film.

It seems Kalki, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, has received her birthday gift.

According to Mumbai Mirror, a source revealed to them that like Ranveer Singh, Kalki will also play a rapper in the film which is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film goes on floors next week and will be shot across Mumbai, including the slums of Dharavi.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranveer have already started prepping up for the film. Recently, we saw Alia and Ranveer were spotted at Zoya’s residence for the script reading sessions. Kalki is expected to join both of them soon. We also saw that Ranveer has also started recording the songs for the film and he himself has shared it on his Instagram account.

Well, it will be fun to watch this trio together sharing the screen space!

This is not the first time that we will see Kalki collaborating with Zoya. She was seen in Zoya’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also had Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif. Kalki was seen opposite Abhay in the film.

The release date of Gully Boy has not been announced yet.