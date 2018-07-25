Fans are geared up to watch their favourite stars, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, in Abhishek Varman’s upcoming period drama Kalank. The shoot is on-going and the team has completed working on two schedules. Amidst the enthusiasm, what came as a sad news is the postpone of the shoot of third schedule.

According to reports, the third schedule of Kalank has come to an abrupt halt due to heavy rains that resulted in collapse of a part of the set. The film’s set had been erected in Andheri at Chitrakoot Grounds and the team had shot certain portions before the incident took place. Plans to resume the shoot have been stalled for now.

“The team was to shoot a 20-day schedule starting July 31. Now, the shoot is postponed for at least two weeks as dates for all the cast members who have scenes together had to be reworked. The makers have decided to wait for the rains to let up before resuming shoot,” a source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed.

The Abhishek Varman directorial also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt and has been scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.