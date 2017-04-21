Kajol has a cute message for daughter Nysa on her 14th birthday!

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa turned 14 on Thursday. Happy mum Kajol took to Instagram to share a very special birthday message for her daughter.

The actress shared a throwback photo of her daughter and wrote, “It’s always been ur smile Happy birthday to my darling girl. Love you to the moon and back.”

Not just Nysa’s mother, her aunt Tanishaa Mukerji too had an absolutely adorable message for the teenager. Tanishaa too posted a childhood photo of her niece on Instagram and wrote, “Oh my god my baby U r so grown up now! Happiest birthday miss nyskins @nysaadevgan ! Don’t kill me for posting a baby pic. I promise this will be the absolute last year I do this. Love you! I remember this moment so well when it was just u n me in goa pls don’t grow out of your Tichi Masi cos she’s gonna really miss you! #bestniece #amazingsoul #love #myfirstbaby #naughty #masti”

Papa Ajay Devgn reportedly flew down to Mumbai to be with his dear daughter on the special occasion. The actor who is presently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again in Hyderabad took to Twitter a couple of days back to give his fans a hint of his Mumbai trip. He posted, “Shooting nonstop since past 5 months Getting a much needed break, waiting for Rohit to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi!”

Shooting nonstop since past 5 months 😓 Getting a much needed break, waiting for Rohit to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2017

The actor will reportedly fly back to Hyderabad on Sunday to resume work from Monday.

Comedy movie Golmaal Again, which is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal film franchise stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Johnny Lever among others. The film is eyeing this year’s Diwali weekend for a release and is all set to clash with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.