Kajol: Ajay Devgn Is Much Better Than Me At Pampering Kids!

Actress Kajol admits that her actor husband Ajay Devgn is much better than her when it comes to pampering their kids.

She was interacting with media after attending the trailer launch of Hindi version of “Incredibles 2” here on Friday.

Being generally busy working in the films and managing her house, Kajol, asked what one thing Ajay is better at, replied, “I think Ajay is better than me at pampering the kids for sure. He is much better than me at pampering the kids.

“I pamper my kids but there are always limits to it. I am very conscious about the rules and their daily routine of sleep and food timing, so he is definitely the one who pampers the kids.”

Kajol has stepped into the shoes of Holly Hunter in Hindi-dubbed version of “Incredibles 2“, the voice of Elastigirl, also known as Helen Parr, in the English original directed by Brad Bird. Elastigirl can stretch her body into many shapes and forms.

Sharing her dubbing experience for “Incredibles 2“, Kajol said, “I am actually big fan of superpower films so when I was approached for dubbing of supergirl’s character, I was most excited about it. I was like so what if I can’t actually get those superpowers but at least I can dub for somebody who has those superpowers… but I think dubbing is not the same as actually doing it. I actually don’t like to dub for my own films.

“It is one of the most painful and boring process ever and when you are dubbing for some else then it’s twice worse but the whole idea of dubbing for Elasticgirl was so exciting and without doing all the physical activity, I am getting all the credit for it.”

Asked whether her kids Nyasa and Yug are excited for watching “Incredibles 2” as their mother has lent her voice for Elasticgirl in the film, she said, “My kids are really excited. They are waiting for the release of the film because they have watched part one of this franchise and they loved the film so, second part of ‘Incredibles‘ is releasing after 14 years… so they are eagerly waiting for it”

On the film front, Kajol will next be seen in “Eela“. Based on the Gujarati play “Beta, Kaagdo”, it is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi and directed by Pradeep Sarkar, and features Kajol in the lead role as an aspiring singer and single mother.