The recently passed decision of CBFC regarding Lipstick Under My Burkha came as a shock to many. The film is being rejected a release under the pretext of it being a ‘female oriented’ film.

Many filmmakers have spoken against this decision of the Censor board. Recently, acclaimed director Kabir Khan was asked about the same and he too seemed quite angered with the way the film is being handled by the board.

The director was spotted saying, “It’s a strange situation and problem lies when these kind of incidents are happening regularly. Watching a film is a voluntary act. It is not forced on anyone and two-three people sitting out there in CBFC cannot take decision for the entire society, which is absolutely ridiculous.”

Check out what more he had to say here:

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film speaks about four women, from different sections of society who are seeking freedom and want to fulfil their desires. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles along with Sushant Singh, Vikrant Massey, Shashank Arora, Vaibbhav Tatwawdi and Jagat Singh Solanki.

Kabir’s directorial, Tubelight is all set to release in June this year.