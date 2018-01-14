Kabir Khan Directs Sequel To Campaign Starring Shah Rukh Khan

Director Kabir Khan, who has helmed a campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan, says he has always aspired to work with the superstar.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) revealed the first short film of “2.0 #BeMyGuest” campaign on Saturday. It is the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh and Kabir.

“I have always aspired to work with Shah Rukh, the charisma he brings to every shot is admirable, while Dubai has been one of my favourite cities to visit. In these films, we have done our best to capture the essence of Dubai, from its stunning locations to its welcoming hospitality,” Kabir said in a statement.

The mini-series has been shot across iconic locations in the city, including LEGOLAND Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai.

“Last year I invited my fans around the world to ‘Be My Guest’ while giving them a glimpse into my Dubai, as part of this exciting partnership with Dubai Tourism.

“This year, along with one of Bollywood’s most recognised directors, Kabir Khan, we are taking that partnership further to exploring new places and attractions but with the signature essence of Dubai that truly makes it a place where every visitor can feel like they belong to even greater heights,” said SRK, who loves the “amazing city”.

Trending

Conceptualised with the aim to strengthen the connection and cultural links between Dubai and the subcontinent, the video underlines the importance of audiences from the subcontinent and the vast diaspora as the top source markets for inbound and repeat visitation to the emirate.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai’s Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “There is no one quite like him (SRK) – with his charisma, global appeal, and most importantly because he truly considers Dubai to be his second home and shares so many similarities with what Dubai stands for.”

“We are also very pleased to work with Kabir Khan for the first time, as he has brought to life Dubai’s extensive tourism proposition, while weaving in Shah Rukh’s unique relationship with the city.”