Kabir Khan brings back the 60’s for Tubelight’s The Radio Song

Here’s some exciting piece of information for Salman Khan fans! The actor will be launching the first song of Tubelight in Dubai on 16th of May amidst much fanfare! With just 1 day to go, Dubai is prepping themselves to be lit up with the actor’s charm! Director Kabir Khan went the extra mile to shoot The Radio song.

After shooting amid beautiful natural locations in North India, Kabir wanted to shoot Radio in a town square typical to those in the 1960’s. The team went on a recce in and around to find a town which was untouched by modernisation. Since they were unable to find an apt location, he decided to construct it in Mumbai itself.

Kabir was adamant on the set looking authentic right to the minute details, hence the team converted three acres of Film City into the fictional town Jagatpura. The Radio song was shot there with over a 1000 dancers. The track which is a celebratory song in the film had been shot on a very large scale. It has the touch of the 60’s and required a huge crowd to be dancing on it. Kabir had organised for 200 dancers and about 800 juniors to be part of the song along with Salman Khan.

First a fan screening in India now a mega gala in Dubai, Salman Khan truly knows how to gratify his fans all across the world! Tune into #TheRadioSong on the 16th of May, 2017!

“Tubelight” is set to release on June 23. Kabir confirmed that the film will release in China and that the team is processing for it. He also mentioned that the film is an adaptation of the 2015 movie “Little Boy”.

“Yes, it is the official adaptation of ‘Little Boy’. Though the story of the boy was on a religious context, we love the seed of the idea and that is why we bought the rights of the story from the makers, and used it in our film that has war and history,” said Kabir.