Farhan Akhtar is all set to launch Lucknow Central‘s first song ‘Kaavaan Kaavaan‘ at the Pro Kabbadi League today. The talented actor is in Hyderabad where the league is happening, also Farhan is extending his support to Lucknow team.

The actor will be representing Lucknow team of Pro Kabbadi League.This will be the first song of the film. The trailer of Lucknow Central was released recently and it has created immense buzz for the film.The film’s trailer has been loved by everyone and it has piqued the curiosity of the audiences because of its unique content.

Lucknow Central exhibits the tale of a simple ambitious man caught in a tragedy that changes his life forever. Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar is an aspiring singer who idolizes Manoj Tiwari in the small town of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Kishen’s world turns upside down when he is falsely accused of a murder and is sent to Lucknow Central jail.

The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination. The makers adopted a unique strategy to promote the film through viral campaign #KishenNirdoshHai that piqued the interest of internet users. Several videos and memes claiming Kishen’s nirdoshi were floating around the internet, were later revealed to be a part of Lucknow Central’s marketing campaign. Lucknow Central is helmed by power packed performers like Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma and Diana Penty.

Presented by Nikkhil Advani, who has earlier won hearts with films like Airlift and D-day the film has got on board debutant director Ranjit Tiwari. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

Are you excited for the song? Let us know in the comments below!