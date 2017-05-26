Actor Dhanush, who will be producing his father-in-law Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil outing Kaala Karikaalan, on Thursday unveiled the first-look posters of the film, to be directed by Pa. Ranjith.

Two posters of the film were officially released by Dhanush via his Twitter page.

While one of the posters features a fierce and intense Rajinikanth in a close-up shot, the second features him sitting in a jeep, against the backdrop of Dharavi slum.

In yet another rumoured gangster role, Rajinikanth will once again play his age in the film after Kabali.

The project will officially start rolling from Sunday in Mumbai.

Huma Qureshi is said to be playing Rajinikanth’s pair in the film, which will also stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil.

To be directed by Pa. Ranjith, who had previously helmed Rajinikanth’s “Kabali”, the project will roll from Sunday. To be predominantly shot in a Dharavi set here, the film will have music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Trending :

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour.

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own stule. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king.

The film is expected to go on floors around May 28. This is Rajini’s 164th film!