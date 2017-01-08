The stellar cast of the upcoming action packed film Kaabil were in Dubai yesterday for a press conference at the Westin Hotel. The film starring Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam is all set for release on the 25th of January.

Yami Gautam talking about her co-star said, “Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest actors in the Industry to work with. He is a selfless good human being professionally and personally.”

The actors went on to talk about how the movie was shot in under 60 days with filming of ‘Mon Amour’ completed in only a day in a half.

“Kaabil reminds me of my first love story ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ said Hrithik. He added “For me it is almost like life has come full circle.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is all set to release on 25th January, 2017.