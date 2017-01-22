Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles is all set to release over Wednesday. The much-awaited film had a celebrity screening yesterday, attended by some of the close friends of the Roshans.

The film has received some amazing responses. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too attended the screening and was all praises for his performance in the film. The film is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Here’s a look at what celebrities had to say:

The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta pic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithik 😇❤👊🏻🌈 pic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3 — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017

It’s been an emotional evening for me!Thank you team #kaabil ❤️ This is now my favourite @iHrithik Film. Don’t miss 2017 first Superhit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eDX11aiISK — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 21, 2017

Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 21, 2017

The producer-director duo of @RakeshRoshan_N sir and @_SanjayGupta are going to create history with #Kaabil — Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017

Haven’t seen #Raees yet and I’m sure it will be superb! But saw #Kaabil today and it’s MINDBLOWING! Audiences will get double bonanza! — Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017