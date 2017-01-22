Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles is all set to release over Wednesday. The much-awaited film had a celebrity screening yesterday, attended by some of the close friends of the Roshans.
The film has received some amazing responses. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too attended the screening and was all praises for his performance in the film. The film is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.
Here’s a look at what celebrities had to say:
The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta pic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ
— Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017
Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithik 😇❤👊🏻🌈 pic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3
— Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017
It’s been an emotional evening for me!Thank you team #kaabil ❤️ This is now my favourite @iHrithik Film. Don’t miss 2017 first Superhit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eDX11aiISK
— mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 21, 2017
Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil
— kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 21, 2017
The producer-director duo of @RakeshRoshan_N sir and @_SanjayGupta are going to create history with #Kaabil
— Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017
Haven’t seen #Raees yet and I’m sure it will be superb! But saw #Kaabil today and it’s MINDBLOWING! Audiences will get double bonanza!
— Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017
#Kaabil is Just Wow! @iHrithik ‘s Performance Is Impeccable! Congrats @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @RonitBoseRoy @rohitroy500 @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/N30HwrEhm4
— DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) January 21, 2017
@iHrithik redefines “Performance by an Actor” in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I’m so proud to be part of this motion picture!
— Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 21, 2017