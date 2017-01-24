Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles is all set to release tomorrow. The much-awaited film had a celebrity screening, attended by some of the close friends of the Roshans.

The film has received some amazing responses. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too attended the screening and was all praises for his performance in the film. Dino Morea, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Abhishek Kapoor, Milap Zaveri and many others gave a thumbs up to the film.

The film is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Here’s a look at what celebrities had to say:

The most hearted performance in history of Indian cinema @iHrithik! Kaabil will melt u! kudos 2 d team @yamigautam @_SanjayGupta pic.twitter.com/TICcjCm9QJ — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017

Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind..so so so incredibly proud of you @iHrithik 😇❤👊🏻🌈 pic.twitter.com/jwMuaos2M3 — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) January 22, 2017

It’s been an emotional evening for me!Thank you team #kaabil ❤️ This is now my favourite @iHrithik Film. Don’t miss 2017 first Superhit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eDX11aiISK — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 21, 2017

Hey @iHrithik Hearing such AMAZING things about the film. Everyone I spoke to has gone completely nuts about it! Well done man 👏👏👏 #kaabil — kunal kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 21, 2017

The producer-director duo of @RakeshRoshan_N sir and @_SanjayGupta are going to create history with #Kaabil — Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017

Haven’t seen #Raees yet and I’m sure it will be superb! But saw #Kaabil today and it’s MINDBLOWING! Audiences will get double bonanza! — Milap (@zmilap) January 21, 2017

@iHrithik redefines “Performance by an Actor” in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I’m so proud to be part of this motion picture! — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 21, 2017

#Kaabil..an edge of the seat thriller..pacy edgy sharp..love and revenge so beautifully amalgamated..loved it @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta — Neha sharma (@Officialneha) January 23, 2017

@iHrithik hearing v gd news about #Kaabil v v happy for u rakesh ji n sanjay Gupta n ur entire team u all deserve a great hit .. badhai — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) January 24, 2017

#Kaabil is an intense film in the hands of a v passionate @_SanjayGupta & @iHrithik is dynamite. @rohitroy500 good 2 c u back in the zone — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) January 24, 2017

Super proud to be a part of #Kaabil. Experience the love, the pain and @iHrithik in his performance of a lifetime. He’s brilliant & clever🙏🏻 — Urvashi Rautela 🇮🇳 (@URautelaForever) January 23, 2017