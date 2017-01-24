SHARE

Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles is all set to release tomorrow. The much-awaited film had a celebrity screening, attended by some of the close friends of the Roshans.


The film has received some amazing responses. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too attended the screening and was all praises for his performance in the film. Dino Morea, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Abhishek Kapoor, Milap Zaveri and many others gave a thumbs up to the film.

The film is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Here’s a look at what celebrities had to say:

