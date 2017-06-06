Saif Ali Khan is back on the silver screen with Chef after Rangoon opposite Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. The makers of the film have just dropped the first look of the film, announcing the release date as well.

The film will hit theaters on 6th October 2017. It’s the Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau’s high-profile Hollywood hit, Chef, with the same name, will now release. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra. It is helmed by Airlift director, Raja Krishna Menon. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor, Svar Kamble.

Take a look at the first look:

Chef, is a 2014 breakthrough hit film that was written, produced and directed by Jon Favreau (also the director of the global blockbuster Jungle Book). The original Chef had a famous supporting cast with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson and Dustin Hoffman amongst others and is the story of professional Chef, Carl Casper, (played by Favreau himself). Carl, quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant after refusing to compromise his creative integrity to its controlling owner.

Trending :

As he tries to figure out his next move, he finds himself in his hometown, Miami, where he teams up with his ex-wife, friend, and son to launch a food truck. Taking to the road, Chef Carl goes back to his roots to reignite his passion for the kitchen and his zest for life and love. What follows is an endearing journey of relationships, self-discovery, and success.

Speaking of the new release date, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “Chef is the true new age feel-good, family film. We wanted the film to release in a period where families can step out to enjoy this film with each other.”

Talking about jointly producing Chef, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director (T-Series) said, “We’ve had a successful collaboration with Raja and Vikram on Airlift and we’re proud to now share this heartwarming film with the audience.”

Director Raja Krishna Menon expressed that. “It’s been an amazing journey adapting Chef. We’ve had great fun making the film. It’s truly a fun family journey and therefore we want to release the film at a time when the entire family can go out and watch it. To that end I think we’ve found the right release window.”

Saif Ali Khan revealed, “I’m truly excited about Chef, I’ve enjoyed every moment shooting for it. Raja has adapted the story beautifully for the Indian palate, underlining a relationship between a father and son. A film with such a universal appeal deserves the right release date. We, as a team, are doing our best.”